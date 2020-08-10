Explore The Best Equipment Financing Options with The Professional Funding Company

Tampa, Fl, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Finding the right loan company for your equipment financing options has never been more critical. So when it comes to experience, you’re first choice should be the Professional Funding Company (PFC).

With nearly 20 years’ experience in providing financing services with companies, including Citigroup, HPSC and American Express, Pamela Hewett launched PFC aimed at delivering first-class financing services to business owners.

One of the company’s primary attributes is its equipment financing options, a preferred method of financing for most medical and healthcare equipment purchases. Equipment leasing allows you to finance 100% of the equipment purchase price, including ancillary costs like software, training, installation and shipping.

Leasing can also allow for flexible terms and payment structure, including “stepped payments” of small monthly payments at the beginning of the lease gradually increasing to larger amounts when the equipment begins to generate income.

This flexibility, combined with the fact that leasing equipment will not impact your personal credit or require additional collateral other than the leased equipment itself, make this financing the optimal choice for medical professionals.

PFC advises there are a number of such leasing options available. The “$1 out lease” is true 100% financing as there are no large down payments. Leases usually require only first or first and last only down payments. This down payment may be the actual first or last down payment.

Some companies charge this as a security deposit which would require you to start your payments right away. It is always best to ensure this is an actual payment, not a security deposit.

A 10% PUT(payment upon termination) loan means that after the lease you pay one final payment of 10%. Some companies may change the PUT to be higher. This option allows for lower monthly payments during the term of the contract. The PUT is not an option but a required final payment.

Another option is Fair Market Value (FMV) which see monthly payments made according to the lease terms, but at the end of the term, the lessee has the option to either return the equipment to the finance company, pay the Fair Market Value of the now used equipment or continue to lease in annual increments.

Ms Hewett said: “At PFC, we like to educate our clients about the risks of particular loans, lenders and finance companies in the industry, and protect their practices from hidden fees in leasing/loan contracts.

“PFC has a team of knowledgeable professionals with extensive experience working with the top banks and finance companies in the industry. We also partner with multiple banks and finance companies in the US and Canada to ensure that when you need funding, you get the best program available.”

If you’re considering your equipment financing options, then give PFC a call on 813 531-0654, or email: pamela@professionalfundingcompany.com. Or view their full portfolio of financing options at https://professionalfundingcompany.com/.