Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Global Demand and Outlook

Natural gas fired electricity generation remains a key pillar of global power infrastructure as energy demand continues to rise across industrial and urban sectors. In 2024, the natural gas fired electricity generation market was valued at approximately USD 46.41 billion and is projected to reach USD 64.12 billion by 2030. This reflects a steady CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing electricity consumption, industrial expansion, and ongoing energy transition efforts.

The growth trajectory is closely linked to three core structural shifts:

Rising electricity demand from population growth and urbanization

Expansion of energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and data centers

Need for flexible generation capacity to complement renewable energy systems

Unlike traditional baseload-only systems, natural gas plants offer operational flexibility, making them essential in modern grid balancing strategies.

Key Growth Drivers and Market Dynamics

Natural gas fired generation continues to expand due to its ability to bridge reliability and emissions reduction goals. While renewables are scaling rapidly, their intermittency creates a need for stable backup power, where gas-fired plants play a critical role.

Important market drivers include:

Industrialization in emerging economies increasing baseline power demand

Replacement of coal-based generation in regions targeting emissions reduction

Higher efficiency of combined cycle systems improving cost and output performance

Modern plants, especially those using combined cycle gas turbines, achieve efficiency levels above 55%, significantly improving fuel utilization compared to older thermal systems. This efficiency advantage is a major reason utilities continue investing in gas-based capacity.

Technology Shifts and Fuel Transition Innovations

The industry is undergoing a notable transformation, with increasing focus on decarbonization pathways that retain existing infrastructure. Rather than replacing gas turbines entirely, companies are upgrading them to operate on alternative fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Recent developments highlight this direction:

In January 2024, GE Vernova and IHI Corporation began advancing combustion systems capable of running on 100% ammonia, targeting retrofit solutions for existing F-class turbines by 2030. The initiative also focuses on reducing nitrogen oxide emissions through advanced combustion testing in Japan.

In December 2024, SSE and Siemens Energy launched the “Mission H2 Power” project to develop hydrogen-ready turbine systems. The collaboration aims to enable Siemens’ SGT5-9000HL turbine to operate on both hydrogen and natural gas, supporting decarbonization of the Keadby 2 Power Station in the UK.

These initiatives show a clear trend: natural gas infrastructure is evolving into a multi-fuel platform rather than a single-fuel dependency.

Leading Companies in the Market

The global natural gas fired electricity generation ecosystem is shaped by major engineering and energy technology companies that drive turbine innovation, plant efficiency, and fuel flexibility.

Key players include:

General Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Opra Turbines B.V.

MAN Energy Solutions

Centrax Gas Turbines

These companies are heavily invested in next-generation turbine systems, including hydrogen-compatible and ammonia-ready solutions, which are expected to define the next phase of market evolution.

Future Outlook and Strategic Direction

Between 2025 and 2030, natural gas fired electricity generation is expected to maintain strong relevance as both a primary and balancing power source. Its role is shifting from conventional baseload generation to a more dynamic function within hybrid energy systems.

Key trends shaping the future include:

Integration of hydrogen and ammonia-ready turbines for decarbonization

Continued expansion of combined cycle plants for higher efficiency output

Increasing use of gas plants for grid stability alongside renewables

As energy systems evolve, natural gas is positioned as a transitional but technologically advancing fuel source. The combination of efficiency, flexibility, and adaptability ensures its continued importance in global electricity generation, even as long-term decarbonization goals accelerate.