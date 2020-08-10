Old St. Mary’s is one of the Oldest Catholic Churches in Detroit

Detroit, MI, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Detroit is something of a Catholic epicenter in Michigan. It is incredibly inspiring to live in a city where spiritual life is valued so highly, and we feel that we are a big part of Detroit’s vibrant Catholic community. Each church and congregation have their own identity, and something that our church is known for is being one of the most historic Catholic churches in all of Detroit.

Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church was opened in 1886, and since then has been an essential part of Greektown’s Catholic community. Our church is an excellent example of Roman Catholic architecture with a distinctly American twist. The interior of the church features beautiful murals and stained-glass windows, and it is arguably one of the most impressive and spectacular religious structures in all of Detroit.

Spirituality and Culture Collide at Old St. Mary’s

Something that sets us apart from other, more traditional catholic churches in Detroit is the role music plays in our spiritual community and church life. We think that music is a vital part of culture and community, and we love transforming our church into a venue for musical performances.

This isn’t restricted to ecclesiastical music- we frequently host performances by secular musicians who perform all different genres and styles. We feel this stimulates our spiritual and cultural life, and we are always happy to share our space with music enthusiasts from Detroit, regardless of their own religious background or beliefs.

At the end of the day, however, we are a Roman Catholic church, and we do our utmost to facilitate performances of religious music of the highest standard. Our church is fortunate to have several choirs, which perform at various festivals and ceremonies throughout the year. For example, we have a men’s choral group which mostly performs works from the Gregorian Chant canon. This is a beautiful part of our traditional Latin Mass services and makes the atmosphere truly special. Our other choral groups perform at festivals and special services throughout the year.

Come and See for Yourself!

We always welcome visitors to our beautiful church. If you are interested in finding out more about Old St. Mary’s church, please feel free to visit us, and we can tell you about the history of one of the oldest Catholic churches in Detroit. Additionally, you can visit our website to see our calendar and subscribe to our bulletin.

Company : Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Contact : John Kruse

Address : 646 Monroe Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Phone : 313-961-8711

Email : rectory@oldstmarysdetroit.com

Website : http://oldstmarysdetroit.com