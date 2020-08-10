Rapper Sonic Vizion releases new album ’20/20′

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The rapper known as Sonic Vizion has released his latest official album, “20/20.” The album contains 12 original Sonic Vizion tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry by Executive Producer Zack Symes. Direct, aggressive, and as gritty as it is true,“20/20” showcases Sonic Vizion as one of the most intriguing rap and hip-hop artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Sonic Vizion cites as main artistic influences NF, Eminem, Logic, Linkin Park, Tool, and Disturbed. Sonic Vizion’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on rat-a-tat beats, loads of verbal gymnastics, and a metric ton of high-octane narrative, “20/20” by Sonic Vizion has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “20/20,” Sonic Vizion writes, “The album is a mix of deep emotional passion, struggle, and loss (i.e. Weekend, Everytime, Music’s a Drug) fused with fast lyrical rap intended to punch listeners in the face (i.e. Bangin’, Back at It, Day N’ Night), then flowing to the inner philosopher which lies dormant in deep analytical thought (i.e. 20/20, Questions).”

Sonic Vizion’s current official bio describes him as “a 28-year-old rapper and lyricist who has been creating a diverse plethora of music of all genres from rap, hip-hop, rock, metal, and alternative for over a decade.”

His ever-expanding repertoire currently stretches over a towering 2000+ original tracks, with this current choice clutch of songs being released as a “glimpse behind the curtain due to meeting a good friend and music producer, Zack Symes, who on a personal level has helped me bring my music to life through Wonderland Recording Studios.”

“20/20” by Sonic Vizion is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap fans.

