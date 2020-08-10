Business Benefits of Joining A Chamber Of Commerce In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses that are associated with a chamber of commerce enjoy myriad benefits ranging from developing a strong customer base and enjoying a variety of useful services to making higher profits. Businesses in Killeen can join Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce as it offers quality services and years of experience in the area.

The chamber of commerce has been ardently working towards providing its members with vision, support, and leadership with the aim of creating economic prosperity for them. The Chamber is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Texas Association of Business, Association of the United States Army, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and Association of Defense Communities.

Benefits Of Joining The Chamber Of Commerce

Offers value to investors

Improves the community image of a business

Advocacy-political representation

Helps businesses to advance their footprint regionally, state-wise and nationally

Networking opportunities: Business Mixers, Flash Networking, Chamber Networking & News and Leadership Killeen

Marketing Opportunities: Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies, Business of the Month, Booth Rentals, Member to Member Marketing and Bag Stuffing for Hood Howdy

Online Services: Directory Listing, Community Calendars and Member Savings Coupon

Access to Business Councils and Leadership Councils

Products and services based on different membership levels.

Event Access and Tickets

Data Services

Online business directory

Advertizing services

Highly targeted, cost-effective and limitless direct marketing services

Reserved multiple seats for businesses that are members of the lead tier

Comprehensive investment packages for businesses

Why Choose Us?

Highly trained staff

Annual visit from chamber staff

Monthly tracking of revenue progress

Counseling and seminars for businesses

Comprehensive communications plan

For more information on products and services offered by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the benefits for your business, you can call at (254) 526 – 9551 or pay a visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also mail at info@killeenchamber.com