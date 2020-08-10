Business Benefits of Joining A Chamber Of Commerce In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses that are associated with a chamber of commerce enjoy myriad benefits ranging from developing a strong customer base and enjoying a variety of useful services to making higher profits. Businesses in Killeen can join Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce as it offers quality services and years of experience in the area.

The chamber of commerce has been ardently working towards providing its members with vision, support, and leadership with the aim of creating economic prosperity for them. The Chamber is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Texas Association of Business, Association of the United States Army, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and Association of Defense Communities. 

Benefits Of Joining The Chamber Of Commerce 

  • Offers value to investors
  • Improves the community image of a business
  • Advocacy-political representation
  • Helps businesses to advance their footprint regionally, state-wise and nationally
  • Networking opportunities: Business Mixers, Flash Networking, Chamber Networking & News and Leadership Killeen
  • Marketing Opportunities: Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies, Business of the Month, Booth Rentals, Member to Member Marketing and Bag Stuffing for Hood Howdy
  • Online Services: Directory Listing, Community Calendars and Member Savings Coupon
  • Access to Business Councils and Leadership Councils
  • Products and services based on different membership levels.
  • Event Access and Tickets
  • Data Services
  • Online business directory
  • Advertizing services
  • Networking opportunities
  • Highly targeted, cost-effective and limitless direct marketing services
  • Reserved multiple seats for businesses that are members of the lead tier
  • Comprehensive investment packages for businesses

Why Choose Us? 

  • Highly trained staff
  • Annual visit from chamber staff
  • Monthly tracking of revenue progress
  • Counseling and seminars for businesses
  • Comprehensive communications plan

For more information on products and services offered by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the benefits for your business, you can call at (254) 526 – 9551 or pay a visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also mail at info@killeenchamber.com

