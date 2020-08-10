Chitosan Market Demand Growth Rate Overview | Manufacture Revenue Analysis | Forecast

Global Chitosan Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Chitosan Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% in the forecast period due to the rising application of chitosan in water treatment, medical and cosmetic industry. Chitosan is a natural polycationic linear polysaccharide made from partial deacetylation of chitin. Chitin is a large, structural polysaccharide derived from the chains of refined glucose. 

Key Players:

  • Advanced Biopolymers
  • AgraTech
  • Aoxing Group
  • Biophrame Technologies
  • Chitosanlab 

Growth Drivers: 

Property of chitosan as a chelating polymer for water treatment is expected to be a major driver of chitosan market. Hence, increasing demand for chitosan in water treatment and nutraceutical applications is propelling the growth of market. Easy availability of raw materials, increasing application in cosmetic segment and growing demand for pharmaceutical industry are also boosting the market.

Market Segment: 

Key Applications

  • Agrochemicals
  • Cosmetics
  • Food & Beverage
  • Industrial
  • Pharmaceutics
  • Water Treatment 

Key Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate chitosan market due to the large number of prominent players in the region. This is followed by North America owing to the escalating demand for cosmetics and application of chitosan in several pharmaceutical and biomedical items.

