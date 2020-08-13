Outstanding Single-Owner Collection of American Brilliant Cut Glass will be Sold September 11th & 12th by Woody Auction

Douglass, KS, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Woody Auction will present the outstanding American Brilliant Cut Glass collection of William Buschling from Kansas City, Missouri in a two-day auction slated for Friday and Saturday, September 11th and 12th. The sale will be held in Woody Auction’s Auction Hall at 130 East Third Street in Douglass and online, beginning at 5 pm Central time on Friday and 9 am on Saturday.

“The William Buschling collection is sure to catch the attention of American Brilliant Cut Glass collectors worldwide,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Bill’s collection features an exceptional array of quality glass, with a special emphasis on sterling adorned pieces. There are ewers, decanters, vases and more – nearly 650 lots will come up for bid, with priceless beauties throughout both days.”

Mr. Woody added, “We’re beyond proud to offer this collection to the public. Just as Bill had purchased many of his pieces, this collection is being offered to the highest bidder without reserve. And, as always at Woody Auction, there are no buyer’s premiums for those in attendance, when paying with cash or check.” All lots can be previewed at the Auction Hall on Friday, September 11th, from 1-5 pm Central.

Following are just a handful of the expected top lots in the auction. Most are fine examples of American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) from the collection of William Buschling.

Certain to get paddles wagging are a Brilliant Period Cut Glass two-handled, green cut to clear loving cup, 6 ¾ inches tall, with an engraved floral and rococo design attributed to Stevens & Williams; and an ABCG pedestal ewer, with reticulated sterling silver foot with embossed spout, handle and flip lid by Theodore Starr Co., 14 inches tall, engraved with a fern design, star diamond and fan highlights.

Beautiful ABCG vases will feature a 22-inch-tall trumpet vase having three sections of hobstar, strawberry diamond, vesica, zipper and fan motif and a large spiral-cut knob stem, plus a huge 8 ½ inch diameter scalloped hobstar foot; and a 16 ½-inch-tall vase in the Othello pattern by Clark, boasting a step cut neck, pattern cut rim and a hobstar base. Both are fine examples that would display nicely.

ABCG trays will include an ice cream tray with fish tail design, 16 ½ inches by 9 ½ inches, featuring a fantastic cutting of hobstar, vesica, nailhead diamond and star and fan motif, plus beautiful blank, as pictured in ABCG for the Discriminating Collector (page 192); and an ABCG serving tray with an elaborate sterling rim marked Gorham, with a well-cut design of vesica, hobstar, block and mitre motif.

Tankards and decanters will feature an ABCG Champagne tankard, 14 inches tall, with stag handle, Gorham sterling collar and fittings, a prism and bullseye body with hobstar base and stirrer; and a finely engraved ABCG liquor decanter, 9 ½ inches tall, in a wheat pattern with matching embossed sterling flip lid with wheat motif and a heart-shaped locket. The sterling is marked Theodore B. Starr.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. As already mentioned, there is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 5 percent discount).

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon Wednesday, September 9th. Absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. Absentee bidders will be charged a 15 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 5 percent discount).

Phone bidding will be available for lots with a low estimate of $500 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday, September 9th and please include your name, full address, a primary phone number and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids.

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues across the country.

Woody Auction’s spacious, 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Road.

Woody Auction has more live auctions lined up for the balance of 2020, some of which are tentative at this time. All will be held online and in the Douglass Auction Hall. They are as follows:

September 26, 2020 – Art Glass Auction (9:30 am Central time)

October 10, 2020 – Antique Auction (9:30 am Central time)

October 24, 2020 – Antique Auction (9:30 am Central time)

November 14, 2020 – American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass Auction (9:30 am Central time)

December 5, 2020 – Antique Auction (9:30 am Central time)

To learn more about Woody Auction and the September 11th and 12th auction of the William Buschling collection of American Brilliant Cut Glass, please visit www.woodyauction.com.

