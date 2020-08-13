Verndale Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Episerver’s Ascend B2B 2020 Virtual Event

BOSTON, USA, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Verndale, a customer experience agency headquartered in Boston, announces today their Platinum Sponsorship of Episerver Ascend B2B 2020, a free multi-day virtual event taking place on August 25th and 26th, 2020. Event details and registration are available at https://ascendb2b2020.vfairs.com/.

Ascend B2B 2020 is a special online edition of the Episerver Ascend event series – bringing together B2B professionals from coast to coast to help organizations drive growth through digital transformation. Ascend B2B 2020 takes the place of what was known as Insite Engage, the annual learning event from Insite Software, a leader in B2B commerce acquired by Episerver in December 2019.

“As the first domestic agency to achieve Platinum partner status with both Episerver and Insite, and the first agency in the world to have earned all six Episerver Specializations, we are excited and proud to be the only Platinum Sponsor of Ascend B2B 2020,” says Verndale CEO Chris Pisapia. “Episerver and Insite have been critical cornerstones of our business for many years, and this deep experience has uniquely enabled us to help B2B organizations accelerate time to value, deliver more value over time, and drive better outcomes across content and commerce.”

Over the course of two days at Ascend B2B, industry experts will provide insights that enable companies to strengthen content and commerce strategies, build more customer-centric experiences, network with peers, and pave a better pathway forward.

“While we’d all love to be in the same room together listening and learning about digital transformation, Ascend B2B gives us a way to connect virtually and, for the first time since Insite’s acquisition, fully under the Episerver identity,” said Mike Bernard, head of audience and product marketing at Episerver and former CMO of Insite. “Merging the two brands gives us a strategic and singular focus of solving the complex needs of organizations with speed, smarts and scale. When we add a partnership like Verndale – and their incredible commitment to Insite and Episerver separately and now combined – we’ve never been so eager to share how attainable digital transformation is for any B2B organization through proof points like customer-success stories.”

Verndale’s participation in Ascend B2B 2020 includes:

Live Presentation: “Digital Transformation as an Organizational Initiative” with Jeff Pratt, Commerce Practice Director at Verndale, and Matt Hanlon, Applied Innovation and Technology Manager at Source Atlantic – 10am CDT on August 25th.

Keynote Introduction: Jeff Pratt introduces Keynote speaker Matt Heinz, President of Heinz Marketing (10:30am CDT on August 25th), and Keynote speaker Nora McInerny, Best-Selling Author & Host of Terrible Thanks for Asking (12:45pm CDT on August 26th).

Virtual Exhibit Hall: Virtual exhibit hall “booth” with free thought leadership content and success stories.

Special Offer for Ascend B2B Attendees: Commerce Performance Assessment.

More information and free registration are available at https://ascendb2b2020.vfairs.com/.

About Verndale

Verndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, with two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey — because a better experience leads to better business. For more information, visit www.verndale.com.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver’s 900+ partners and 825+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 8,000 brands enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands.