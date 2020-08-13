Swiss-Belhotel International Announces Group Restructuring

Hongkong, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Swiss-Belhotel International continues to expand its management in response to the market and the impact of Covid-19. The following Group restructuring has been announced:

Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel – who is the Senior Vice President, Operations and Development, Europe, The Middle East, Africa and India, will also assume the responsibility for Group Human Resources and Talent Development. Mr. Voivenel has over three decades of global experience in the hospitality industry and has led the Swiss-Belhotel International through sustained growth in the Middle East over the last four years.

His new title will be: Senior Vice President – Operations and Development, Europe, The Middle East, Africa & India and Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources and Talent Development. Mr. Voivenel will report directly to The Chairman and President, Mr. Gavin M Faull, and will be supported by both The Middle East office in Dubai as well the Hong Kong Corporate Head Office.

Ms Priyanka Kapoor – who is Regional Director Sales and Marketing, Europe, The Middle East, Africa and India, will also assume the responsibility for Group Sales, Marketing, Branding and Communications. Under communications will be also public relations. In her Group responsibility she will be reporting directly to The Chairman and President, Mr. Gavin M Faull and will be working very closely with Senior Vice President Matthew D.Faull and his team in Group E-Commerce and IT.

Her new title will be Senior Regional Director – Sales and Marketing, Europe, The Middle East, Africa & India and Group Director – Sales, Marketing, Branding and Communications, Swiss-Belhotel International.

Commenting on the changes, Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “COVID-19 has resulted in many changes in our thinking and how we handle our global business. We have learnt that through treamwork and communication we can manage across borders and continents. We have to think differently, cooperatively and supportively.

People are our key asset and strength. We have huge confidence in our team and management as we navigate through the complexities to meet the new normal and continue to develop our unique brand and people. The Group culture of Passion and Professionalism™ continues to build our strength and success.”