Nashville Religion Communicators Council Announces Virtual Learning Session with Room in the Inn

Nashville, TN, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, RCC members have been meeting virtually, for the most part, since March. The September meeting will be no different to take place over Zoom with a special guest from Room in the Inn.

According to its website, “Room In The Inn began in the winter of 1985, when our Founding Director, Father Charles Strobel, opened the doors of his parish to individuals seeking sanctuary in the church parking lot. This simple act of kindness marked the beginning of Room In The Inn. In December 1986, four congregations committed to sheltering people experiencing homeless through March 1987. By the end of that winter, 31 congregations had joined. Now, we have nearly 200 congregations from a wide variety of traditions and over 7,000 volunteers who shelter almost 1,500 men and women from November 1 through March 31 each season.” The last time the RCC heard from Room in the Inn was over seven years ago.

“It will be wonderful to hear from Room in the Inn again,” says Julie Brinker, RCC Communications Coordinator and Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology, “They are a Nashville institution and are consistently helping the community.”

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.