Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market | Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease in China

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease, government initiatives in China, and the increasing number of hospitals.

The China cardiology information system market is projected to reach $54 million by 2024 from $35 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market by System (Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology Information System, Cardiology PACS), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), & End User (L3A Hospital, L3B and L2 Hospital) – China Forecast to 2024

The software segment accounted for the largest share of the China cardiology information system market in 2018

By component, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to integrate CVIS with C-PACS, EMRs, and other cardiology modules.

Download PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264168583

1.China Cardiology Information System Market, by System

# Integrated Systems

# Standalone Systems

2. China Cardiology Information System Market, by Component

# Software

# Services

# Hardware

3. China Cardiology Information System Market, by End User

# L3A Hospitals

# L3B and L2 Hospitals

The integrated systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on system, the market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. The integrated systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Request for Sample Pages @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264168583

L3A hospitals accounted for the largest share of the China cardiology information system market in 2018

Based on end user, the market is segmented into L3A hospitals and L3B & L2 Hospitals. The L3A hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The increasing number of L3A hospitals in China and growing disease prevalence are responsible for the large share of this market segment.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the China cardiology information system market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), CREALIFE Medical Technology (China), Central Data Network (Australia), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea) and Esaote (Italy).

In 2018, CREALIFE Medical Technology held the leading position in the market. The company has good relations with government bodies, distributors, and hospitals in the market, which is its key strength. Philips Healthcare held the second position in the market in 2018.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report: