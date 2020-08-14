Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Global Demand Outlook, Applications and Growth Opportunity

Global tunnel boring machine (TBM) market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

A tunnel boring machine (TBM), also termed as a “Mole”, is used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variation of rock and soil layers. They can be used for micro tunneling. Tunnel boring machines are used for special-purpose machines, mainly used in building tunnels for railways, roads, and pipelines.

Key Players:

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing demand, growing urbanization, technological advancement, increase in expenditure on railway and road infrastructure, rising construction activities and they are used as a substitute to drilling and blasting (D&B) procedures.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Key Application:

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City Rail System

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include development of technology and industry, rising demand, increasing government spending on infrastructure and rapid rail and road network development in the region. Asia-Pacific is followed by North American and European region owing to increasing expenditure on roads in the region.

