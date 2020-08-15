Bone Densitometer Market | Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest market research the report “Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral [Radiography, Quantitative Absorptiometer]), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres) – Global Forecast to 2024”

[117 Pages Report] The global bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The growth in the peripheral bone densitometers market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population.

What drives the market?

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis

Rising Geriatric Population

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease

However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market in 2018

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asian countries (particularly China and India) are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period, primarily due to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and clinics.

Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market Players

The prominent players in the Peripheral Bone Densitometers market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).

GE Healthcare (US)

The company focuses on providing bone densitometers to various clinical research centers. It has a significant global footprint, owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The company’s Lunar Aria combines advanced technology with an understanding of the challenges of offering cost-effective bone care. It is, therefore, the ideal osteoporosis diagnostic system for private practice and smaller hospitals.

