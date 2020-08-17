New York Managed IT Service Provider Discusses Unified Communications

New York, New York, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — SeaGlass Technology, a New York managed IT services company, has recently released a new informational article answering the question, “what is unified communications?”. The new article can be found on the company’s website. The IT experts at SeaGlass Technology have designed this new informational piece to be used as a resource for tech companies who want to improve their IT infrastructure by unifying their different communication channels.

SeaGlass Technology offers tech company managers some valuable information that can help to dramatically improve efficiency by uniting all of the various communication channels. In the article, they explain how the enhanced collaborative ability enables for much more productivity within any organization. They go over the different types of communication channels that can be merged into a single inbox including phone, email, text, and more. The firm is proud of its ability to provide tech companies with forward-thinking and modern strategies and tips that can help any organization communicate better and increase overall productivity.

While the most recent addition to the company’s online resources focuses on unified communication platforms, the company’s website also offers visitors the ability to educate themselves on their history, experience, and a full list of IT service offerings. SeaGlass Technology provides tech companies in the New York area managed IT services that include remote monitoring and management, cloud services, network installation, and even cybersecurity. The company offers a high level of technical knowledge and has helped hundreds of businesses create smooth IT operations. SeaGlass believes in providing a fully managed IT system so that you can focus on growing your business. They take care of everything on their end to ensure that your business can run smoothly and to its fullest potential.

With the addition of this new article, the team at SeaGlass hopes that tech companies will have a better idea of unified communications channels and how it can help improve their ability to share information and collaborate on company projects. For more information on how SeaGlass can improve your IT infrastructure, contact them today at 212-886-0790 or visit their website at https://www.seaglasstechnology.com/. Their offices are located at 500 7th Avenue 8th Floor in New York, NY 10018.

