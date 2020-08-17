Dr. Bharat Agravat Offering Mouth Opening Treatment at Home Therapy Kit for OSMF

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — India’s popular more than 20+ years experienced dentist Dr. Bharat Agravat is offering restricted mouth opening treatment at home kit at his website. People suffering from mouth opening restrictions due to oral submucous fibrosis caused by various chewing bad habits can avail the product online at the website of the company and online marketplaces like Amazon, Google Shopping, Flipkart, etc. They are delivering the product to anywhere in India and worldwide within a short time.

A huge portion of India’s population is used to practice some habits like chewing Pan Masala, Sopari, Tobacco, Gutkha, Khaini, and smoking cigarettes, ingestion of chilies very often. It becomes severe after being practiced for a longer period of the life that results in Progressive inability to open the mouth due to oral fibrosis and scarring. Oral pain and a burning sensation upon consumption of spicy foodstuffs. Increased salivation. Change of gustatory sensation. Until now, it is not considered a big problem in this society unless it affects social gatherings or talking with other people. Treatment for OSMF Mouth Opening is also a far cry since researches on this field is still not enough.

Dr. Bharat Agravat, who has been working as a cosmetic laser implants dentist since 1999, performs many mouths opening laser treatment surgery at his clinic introduced the pioneering Natural and proprietary treatment for Oral Submucous Fibrosis mouth opening treatment home Therapy. Containing medicine, and special mouth opening exercise device easy to use specially formulated for Mouth Opening treatment at your convenience and comfort at your place.

Dr, Bharat Agravat said, “Years ago, people couldn’t think about any natural treatment of OSMF. Now Oral Submucous Fibrosis is treatable. For this, we use a 5-step process involving: Consultation, Mouth-Dissolving Lozenge, Gargling, Exercise, and Antioxidant nutritional supplementation.”

Dr. Bharat Agravat Cosmetic Laser and Implants Dental Surgeon setting new benchmarks of excellence with 18 distinguished awards, 20 years experienced. He is a Graduate from the prestigious Government Dental College and Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, With an American University they have now scaled new heights and achieved cutting edge knowledge with the latest in laser dentistry in the world. Dr. Bharat Agravat is the Founder & CEO of Smile in Hour®.