Secret Circle Concierge An Emerging Name In Travel and Hospitality

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — It is a bumper summer tourism season in Dubai with a large number of international overnight visitors. Dubai is also ranked as the fourth most visited city in the world for the fifth year in a row in the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index. But what kind of experience are new visitors looking for when they visit the Emirati city?

Secret Circle Concierge’s Unlimited Concierge Packages offer clients a truly unforgettable Dubai experience, which features every luxury the city has to offer including private yacht cruises, nightclubs, desert safaris, desert buggy trips, Rolls Royce chauffeur rides, hot air balloon rides, private jet or helicopter rides, designer shopping experiences, gourmet dining and there’s much more, all conveniently tailor-made to their unique taste by their very own personal concierge, SCC is available 24/7.

SCC is armed with dedicated lifestyle managers and healthy staff, and access to an international database of goods and service providers – right from real estate, automobile, and private-jet companies to the biggest resorts and museums.

The service is tailor-made to each individual or group’s requirements with a personal Secret Circle Concierge staff proactively anticipating each clients’ needs; from sourcing the most desirable events and bespoke journeys to locating luxurious accommodation and super-luxury transport to negotiating ultra-premium upgrades and savings and opening doors to unique and unforgettable experiences of this beautiful city.

A popular experience for Secret Circle Concierge clients is the private yacht rental offering. Whether it’s a romantic cruise for two, or a large corporate event, or a birthday yacht party for your dearest one, or a trip with a group of friends or family, Secret Circle Concierge will select the perfect yacht and create the ideal package.

“Regardless of net worth, everyone in this world only has 24 hours in a day. As a concierge company, our aim is to give people back their precious time,” says Nabil Djabbari, Founder & CEO of Secret Circle Concierge.

Also extraordinary are some of the requests that Secret Circle Concierge has received over the past years. One client insisted on having a master-chef on board whose only task was just to prepare a meal for her cat; one client requested that all cabin attendants and even the pilot should be dressed as characters from the Marvel comics series, and another demanded that his aircraft should be repainted to match his unique branding.

“Whether people live in Dubai, travel to Dubai, or travel from Dubai to London or Munich, we can arrange an entire experience for their children, be it for a few hours, a few days or a few weeks,” says founder and CEO, Nabil Djabbari.

Nabil Djabbari is a German entrepreneur who founded Secret Circle Concierge in 2017. He’s been featured in many news sites including The Eastern Herald, an Indian news site, and has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. His experience and connections add to his resourcefulness to serve an even greater group of people who need support, mainly in Dubai. His exuberance for life and the constant search for success and excellence are perhaps some reasons why Nabil Djabbari, a German entrepreneur, became a successful businessman in Dubai.

Nabil on Instagram: @nabilo86, SCC on Instagram: @scc.vip