TODD LAW OFFERS CLIENTS VIRTUAL SERVICES FOR SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY CASES

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Todd Law, a full-service Social Security disability (SSD) law firm with offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, is proud to offer completely virtual services to clients throughout the state. The firm is providing comprehensive representation in all types of Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) matters through online forms and meetings.

“One bright part of these unprecedented times is that we can now help our clients successfully obtain the SSD and/or SSI benefits they are owed without meeting in person,” said Aimee Todd, founder of Todd Law. “Social Security Administration hearings are being held via telephone now, which alleviates quite a bit of the stress and hassle for clients.”

So far,100 percent of the firm’s clients have taken advantage of the new virtual program. A few clients with underlying conditions who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been especially grateful for this expansion of services.

Todd explained, “While I miss seeing my clients in person, working virtually has allowed me to service clients in small, under-served and remote towns. I am excited to be able to continue to help those who need my assistance.”

Todd Law is unique in that its sole focus is on Social Security Disability Benefits. The firm assists with determining qualifications for benefits, applying for SSD benefits, appealing an SSD claim denial, understanding how SSD benefits are calculated, determining eligibility requirements and applying for SSI, and providing SSD resources and answers to frequently asked questions.

“We are dedicated to providing compassionate advocacy for our clients because just navigating through the forms and procedures can be overwhelming,” explained Todd. “Thankfully, we are now able to avoid the additional worries of waiting in line or going into a crowded government office to get matters resolved.”