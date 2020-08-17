Blood Warmer Devices Market Worth $225.6 Million | Growing Number of Trauma Cases | Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Blood Warmer Devices Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Sample Warmer Devices Market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million by 2022 from USD 138.7 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Growing Number of Trauma Cases

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the blood warmer devices market by sample type, end user, and region

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By sample type, the market is segmented into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for blood and blood products.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the next five years. The significant number of blood transfusions and high requirement of blood in surgical treatments across hospitals are driving the growth of this market.

Target Audience for this Report:

Blood warmer device/sample warmer manufacturers

Blood warmer device/sample warmer dealers and suppliers

Healthcare institutions (hospitals)

Government institutions

Blood and tissue banks

Based on region, the blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the sample warmer devices market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).