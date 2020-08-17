Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market | Growing Demand for Clia-Waived Molecular POC Tests | Geographic Growth Opportunities

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Analyzers, Software), Application (Respiratory Disease, Hospital Acquired Infection), Technology (RT-PCR, INAAT), End User (Physician Office, ICUS) – Global Forecast to 2023

[106 Pages Report] The global point of care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 632.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,440.2 Million in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing Worldwide Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

2. Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics

3. Growing Demand for Clia-Waived Molecular POC Tests

Opportunities in Market:

1. Growing R&D Activities in Molecular Diagnostic Testing

2. Increasing Penetration of POC Molecular Diagnostic Tests in China, India, and Brazil

Objectives of Study:

1. To define, describe, and segment the global Point of care molecular diagnostics market by product & service, technology, application, end user, and region

2. To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global POC molecular diagnostics market

4. To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW)

Market Segmentation:

Applications:

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), oncology, hepatitis, and other applications (meningococcal meningitis, malaria, Herpes Simplex Virus, Ebola, Zika virus). The respiratory application segment is expected account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market in 2018.

Products and Services:

The POC molecular diagnostics market is broadly segmented into instruments, assays & kits, and services & software based on the basis of product & service. Assays & kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market and expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. POC molecular diagnostic assays and kits are specially designed for points of care such as hospital critical care units, physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health posts.

Geographic Growth:

Detailed analysis of POC molecular diagnostics market in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

Detailed analysis of POC molecular diagnostics market in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing number of CLIA product approvals, and rising government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of this market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the global POC molecular diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US) Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (US), Quidel (US). These players focus on organic strategies such as product launches & approvals, to sustain their growth in the POC molecular diagnostics market.