Research Antibodies Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

17th Aug 2020 – Global Research Antibodies Market size is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2025. Antibodies are secreted immunoglobin molecules mainly produced by plasma cells. They are a part of the body’s immune system. The normal function of antibodies is to latch onto antigens and flag them for destruction, thus helping to fight infection. The market is driven by increasing R&D collaborations among various private & public organizations to promote technical advancements in disease progression and product development activities. The market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in the upcoming period.

In research antibodies, some technologies are used such as Immunohistochemistry, Western Blotting, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, Flow Cytometry, ELISA, and others. The “western blotting” segment held largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold the highest market share in the upcoming period due to growing prevalence of diseases with limited treatment options such as HIV. Western blotting is used in research activities conducted by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies as well as academic institutes.

Product type such as primary and secondary could be explored in research antibodies industry. Primary antibodies were the most leading product type in 2016 due to greater specificity leading to increased adoption in research activities. The segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of reagents containing primary research antibodies due to its related benefits such as greater specificity, easy availability and suitability to various research needs.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of research antibodies market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing funding for proteomics research & drug discovery, growing R&D activities & expenditure in the life science industry, increasing demand for personalized medicine & protein therapeutics, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising need for personalized medicine is stirring up the demand for advanced techniques, which is creating ample growth of the market.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the research antibodies market include Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenScript, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Genscript, BioLegend Inc. and Lonza. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Research Antibodies Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Others

Research Antibodies Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Mouse

Rabbit

Goat

Other

Research Antibodies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

