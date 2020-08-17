Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers, and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Carbonated, Non-Carbonated, Dairy), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global beverage processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. The beverage processing equipment market is growing in parallel with the growth in the beverage industry. Increasing inclination of consumers toward health and wellness has driven the growth of non-alcoholic beverages such as functional drinks at a rapid rate. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages.

By type, the brewery equipment segment is projected to account for the largest share in the beverage processing equipment market

Brewery equipment is used in the production of beer, and its demand remains high as the consumption of beer in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific is high. In addition, rising income levels of consumers have reflected positively on the growth of the beer industry.

By beverage type, the alcoholic beverages segment accounted for the largest market size in the beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period

The alcoholic beverages segment holds the largest market share in the global market due to the increasing demand in emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific and South America. The market in regions such as North America and Europe has reached its maturity and are witnessing a shift in the demand for beer, from high-calorie beer to low-calorie beer.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the beverage processing equipment market in 2019

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the beverage processing equipment market in 2019. The market for beverage processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, beer, and flavored milk. The increasing demand for beverages is further driving the growth of the processing industry.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the service portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Krones Group (Germany), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), JBT Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Pentair (US), and Praj Industries (India).

