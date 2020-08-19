Verndale Achieves a Milestone in Content Hub Specialization

BOSTON, MA, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Verndale, a full service customer experience agency and Sitecore® Platinum Partner, today announced that it has been awarded a Sitecore Content Hub specialization.

The Sitecore Practice Specialization Framework (PSF) is a way to surface and highlight Partners’ product skills and capabilities, giving partners and customers a head start on project success. This designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized Solution Partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.

Verndale has now completed a practice-wide product immersion in Content Hub including verification of product enablement requirements, training at multiple levels for enablement of sales, administrators, solution architects, and developers, and creation of a dedicated, capable and scalable practice including proven customer success stories.

“Verndale has been focused for years on building out deep expertise in areas that complement and tie in well with Sitecore Content Hub,” says Liz Spranzani, EVP of Technology at Verndale. “This includes our extensive knowledge of the Sitecore DXP platform, our mature PIM practice, deep integration experience with third-party systems (inclusive of DAM), content strategy capabilities, managed services and experience optimization offering, and efficient delivery process. We are excited to push forward with Sitecore on our new Content Hub practice to bring even more value to our shared client base.”

Since 2007 Verndale has helped pioneer the way brands leverage Sitecore to drive better outcomes through optimization of the customer experience. Verndale boasts eleven 2020 Sitecore MVPs, with 65 MVPs to-date awarded to Verndale staff. Verndale has also delivered hundreds of successful Sitecore implementations for organizations of all shapes and sizes. Verndale is also proud to support the Women of Sitecore group and is home to some of the founding members, as well as home to founding members of Sitecore User Groups in New England and Ecuador.

“Sitecore welcomes Verndale to the list of Partners who have been awarded the Sitecore Content Hub practice specialization,” said David Holmes, VP, Global Sales and Partner Operations, Sitecore. “Not only does this achievement reflect a significant investment of time and resources, it highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Sitecore and customers.”

