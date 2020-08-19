sa.global achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

Hong Kong, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — sa.global has achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank sa.global in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success. “

“The sa.global team is honoured to be named an Inner Circle member for the sixth time. This is what all Microsoft Partners aspire to and to gain this recognition year after year is an acknowledgement of our focus on the Microsoft platform and the value we provide to our customers,” stated Stephen James, CEO and Founder, sa.global.

“We aspire to be a trusted strategic partner for our clients. The unique capabilities of the Microsoft platform coupled with our industry-specific solutions are enabling us to achieve this goal but creating exceptional impact and rapid time to value.” he added.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 21-22, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations, and learn new skills.

2020/2021 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits taking place quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

“Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize sa.global for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

sa.global provides valuable solutions and services to help customers accommodate their business needs and achieve a competitive advantage while excelling in customer satisfaction.

By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, sa.global maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services, and unparalleled value to their customers. Besides being named to the Inner Circle, sa.global was also a finalist of the 2020 Intelligent Sales & Marketing Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.