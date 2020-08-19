Artworks by Haring, Frishmuth, Basquiat, Others are in Nye & Company’s Online-Only Estate Treasures Auction, September 2

Bloomfield, NJ, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ upcoming Estate Treasures auction will be held just before the Labor Day holiday and offers a wide variety of fine and decorative arts. The auction is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2nd, online-only, starting at 10 am Eastern time.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Nye & Company website (www.nyeandcompany.com).

“We will prepare an exhibition and will open our doors to the public by appointment,” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “Clients will enjoy a seamless online experience, with accurate condition reports and detailed images for all the items in the offering.”

Disparate material comprises the first fall auction and has pieces coming to sale from all over the Tri-State area. “The beauty of estate property is that the pieces have been in private collections and out of circulation for years, often decades, and that keeps collectors’ attention on our site,” continued Mr. Holter.

A cast bronze fountain, entitled “Scherzo,” depicting a young nude poised on a dolphin-supported base by the noted American artist, Harriet Whitney Frishmuth, is from a Frenchtown, New Jersey collection and leads the numerous pieces of sculpture. At nearly 4’ tall, “Diana” comes from a different consignor, is after Jean-Antoine Houdon (French, 1741-1828) and could be the centerpiece of a successful bidder’s garden room. Another notable consignment from the New York City and Atlantic City areas and comprise works by R. C. Gorman, Yuri Krasny, Miguel Ortiz Berrocal and more. A third New Jersey family from the northern part of the state consigned a bronze tennis player and a bronze “Priestess of Bacchus.”

The auction includes a large silver offering as well. There is sterling flatware in the “Cactus” pattern by highly collectable Danish designer Georg Jensen; several lots of monogrammed and hallmarked French serving pieces; and examples of Chinese silver. Other manufacturers in the auction include such firms as Tiffany, Theodore B. Starr, Whiting, Gorham and others.

The Fine Art category is also strong as a result in-part of the success Nye enjoyed earlier in the summer. A Keith Haring Subway Drawing further highlights the September auction and comes from the estate of the consignor’s father. The Louis Comfort Tiffany maritime watercolor hails from a Midwest family, and the Banksy “Di-Faced Tenner” and “Peckham Rock” and “Gross Domestic Product Welcome Mat,” along with limited edition books by Jim Dine and an offset print by Jonas Wood, “Large Shelf Still Life” partially comprise the more modern works. A visually bold and very graphic mixed-media on postcard of a Monkey-with-Crown by Jean-Michel Basquiat is accompanied by papers authenticating the work by the Estate.

A large consignment of Old Master Prints and Drawings Property from a Private East Coast Collection will represent approximately 140 lots in the sale. Many works are by recognizable house hold names, such as Guido Reni, Albrecht Durer, Wenceslaus Hollar, Pieter Bruegel The Elder, Thomas Wyck, Claud Lorrain and so many others. Bidders can pursue bucolic landscapes, architectural ruins, farm scenes and allegorical imagery. There should be something for everyone. Additionally, there is a pair of paintings by John F. Herring (English, 1820-1907), and a volume of Captain Cook’s travels.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview will be held from August 19th through September 2nd, at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com and www.invaluable.com. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or general commentary about an object, is encouraged to reach out via the Nye & Company website or via email at info@nyeandcompany.com. Please note that our company offices will be closed Fridays until Labor Day.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures Online Only Auction on Wednesday, September 2nd , visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog can be viewed around August 19th at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.Invaluable.com.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area. For more info, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.

