The Future of Pet Wearable Market: Connectivity, AI, and Smart Care

The pet wearable market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fueled by advances in technology and a growing desire among pet owners to monitor and enhance their pets’ health and well-being. In 2025, the global pet wearable market for pet wearables was estimated at USD 3.37 billion. Analysts project this figure will soar to USD 11.40 billion by 2033, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate of 16.8% from 2026 to 2033. This surge is closely linked to the increasing humanization of pets, where dogs, cats, and other companion animals are treated as integral members of the family rather than just property.

Modern pet wearables now extend beyond simple tracking devices. They combine GPS monitoring, fitness tracking, and even emotional sensing to provide real-time insights into a pet’s physical and mental state. As technology becomes more accessible and sophisticated, owners are demanding devices that not only track location but also offer predictive health analytics, ensuring early detection of stress, fatigue, or potential illness. This shift has made wearables an essential tool for responsible pet care and a growing area of investment for innovative companies.

Key Players Driving Innovation

Several companies are emerging as leaders in the pet wearable space, each offering unique solutions that address health, safety, and activity monitoring. The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the pet wearable market:

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Barking Labs

Datamars

Felcana

FitBark Service

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro Inc.

LATSEN

Link My Pet

Loc8tor Ltd.

Mars, Incorporated

These companies are pioneering products that range from smart collars and fitness trackers to integrated camera systems. Their innovations are reshaping how pet owners interact with their animals, creating more data-driven and personalized care routines.

Why the Market is Expanding Rapidly

The primary factor driving market growth is the emotional bond between humans and pets. Owners today are not only willing to invest in devices that safeguard their pets’ physical health but also in products that enhance their mental well-being. Devices with activity tracking, behavioral analysis, and sleep monitoring allow owners to respond proactively to their pets’ needs.

Another factor accelerating the market is the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technology into pet wearables. Advanced AI analytics can detect patterns in a pet’s behavior, offering actionable insights that were previously available only through in-person veterinary consultations. This combination of convenience, preventive care, and remote monitoring makes smart pet wearables an attractive proposition for tech-savvy pet owners.

Moreover, the market is witnessing innovation in interactive devices that facilitate communication between pets and owners. From wearables that trigger alerts when a pet is distressed to those enabling remote voice interaction, these devices are shifting the narrative from passive tracking to active engagement.

Looking Ahead

With the global pet wearable market expected to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2033, the growth trajectory is clear. Investors and companies focusing on pet technology are capitalizing on trends such as humanization, AI integration, and connected ecosystems. As more households adopt these devices, there is an increasing emphasis on accuracy, reliability, and user-friendly designs.

The rise of pet wearables is more than a technological trend; it is a reflection of a cultural shift in how people view and care for their companion animals. Companies that can offer innovative, actionable, and seamless solutions are poised to benefit from this expanding market. For pet owners, these devices are no longer luxuries—they are essential tools for ensuring the health, safety, and happiness of the animals they consider family.