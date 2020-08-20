Bioinformatics Market : Integration of Machine Learning and AI in Healthcare

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes collection, storage, retrieval, manipulation, and modelling of data for analysis, visualization, or prediction through algorithms and software.

Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) – Global Forecast to 2023

1. Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing Due to Reduction in Sequencing Cost and Technological Advancement2. Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations3. Growing Applications of Bioinformatics4. Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research InstitutesGrowth of the bioinformatics market is driven by the growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarker development processes. With the introduction of upcoming technologies such as nanopore sequencing (third generation sequencing technique) and cloud computing, the market is expected to offer significant opportunities for manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions.

Knowledge management tools commanded the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market in 2018, while the bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. The major factor driving growth of bioinformatics platforms is their growing use in various genomic applications.

Factors such as the availability of research funding and government support are fueling market growth. However, metabolomes cannot be easily identified or figured from reconstructed biochemical pathways due to enzymatic diversity, substrate ambiguity, and difference in regulatory mechanisms. Hence, the annotation of unknown metabolic signals is the main hindrance to growth of the metabolomics segment

The report claims to split the Regional Scope of the Bioinformatics Market into

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, RoAPAC)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and RoE)

Rest of World

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for players to offset revenue losses incurred in mature markets. Emerging countries in this region are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income levels. This has led to increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and rising penetration of cutting-edge research and clinical laboratory technologies, including bioinformatics, in Asia Pacific countries.