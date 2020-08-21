Global Startup Ecosystem Free Digital Career Accelerator w/ Google, IBM, AWS

Hear from experts, industry leaders an influencers on how to prepare yourself during the COVID19 epidemic.

Posted on 2020-08-21 by in Education, Healthcare, Industrial, International Trade, Management, Marketing, Non Profit, Small Business, Technology // 0 Comments

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE)  returns with the 5th annual digital  accelerator program with a focus on career development, personal development and business development tracks to prepare participants for a digital future.  The 4 week intensive program will feature speakers from around the world who will train on strategy that prepares both entrepreneurs and career professionals for a digital remote world. Accepted participants will receive $250k in free perks and prizes from Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, DigitalOcean, Sendgrid and Zendesk.  Apply now via our google doc form

The GSE digital accelerator program is  open to all small businesses, corporate professionals, startups, and freelancers. Each application round is rolling admission until the top 100 are selected from each of the 7 regions that GSE covers in and Africa, Asia, America, Europe, Caribbean, Latin America, Middle East. The remaining 300 are selected from partner programs within our network.  In total 1000 companies will be selected for the cohort. From the final cohort, 10 per region will be selected to pitch investors and influencers on demo day. The top 3 startups are announced at the conclusion of the program to receive partner prizes, media features, and potential investment.

Startups can apply for admission to the GSE digital career accelerator on a rolling basis between August 10th- August 28th. The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation.

The 2020 accelerator dates are:

  • September 1st  Tuesday 12-2pm Orientation + Intro Bootcamp 
  • September 3rd Thursday 12pm-2pm  Intro to Future Tech via Nano Tech Summit 
  • September 8th Tuesday 12-2pm Career Bootcamp 
  • September 15th  Intro to Future Tech via Ai Tech Summit Thursday 12pm-2pm
  • September 10th Tuesday 12-2pm Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 
  • September 17th Thursday 12-2pm  Future Tech via VR Tech Summit Thursday 12pm-2pm
  • September 22nd Tuesday 12-2pm Personal Branding & Mental Resilience Bootcamp 
  • September 24th Thursday 12-2pm  Future Tech via Blockchain Tech Summit Thursday 12pm-2pm
  • September 30th Wednesday Global Investment Summit & Demo Day Graduation 

 

For Speaker, partnership and sponsorship inquiries, please direct them to the GSE team via hello@globalstartupecosystem.com. You can also follow the host of the program and CMO at GSE – Christine Ntim on Linkedin via https://www.linkedin.com/in/christinentim/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!