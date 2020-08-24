Redpoint Wilmington Offers Student Housing Near UNC Wilmington

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Wilmington is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus student housing for those attending UNC Wilmington. The apartment complex offers apartments with three or four bedrooms for various roommate configurations.

The Redpoint Wilmington apartment complex provides students with the convenience of being close to campus while maintaining a sense of independent living. Students pay one price per person, rather than charging one amount for the entire apartment, leaving it to the students to split it between themselves. This eliminates the risk of being evicted if one roommate is unable to pay their share. The cost of the apartment includes everything students need, including high-speed Internet, in-unit laundry, lawn service, parking, trash service, and access to all of the complex’s amenities. Furnishings are available at an additional cost.

Students will enjoy a better quality of life when they choose an apartment at Redpoint Wilmington. Some of the complex amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, business center, grilling stations, shuttle service to the campus, and a number of social events held throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing offered can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Wilmington website or by calling 1-910-765-0300.

About Redpoint Wilmington: Redpoint Wilmington is an off-campus student housing apartment complex that allows students to live just minutes from campus to maintain a better sense of independence. All of the amenities are included in the cost of rent so students can more easily budget their funds. Shuttle bus service is available to the UNC Wilmington campus.

