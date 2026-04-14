Evan’s Cash For Cars Expands Junk Car Removal Services in Calgary

Calgary, Canada, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Evan’s Cash For Cars is proud to announce the expansion of its junk car removal in Calgary. This step helps more people get rid of old, damaged, and unwanted vehicles in a fast and easy way. The company aims to make car removal simple while offering fair cash offers and free towing for all customers.

Making Junk Car Removal Easy in Calgary

Many people in Calgary have cars that no longer work or cost too much to fix. These vehicles take up space and can become a problem over time. With this expanded service, Evan’s Cash For Cars now helps more residents remove junk cars quickly without stress.

The process is simple. Customers can contact the team, share basic details about their vehicle, and receive a quick quote. Once the offer is accepted, the company arranges free pickup and pays cash on the spot. This makes junk car removal in Calgary fast, safe, and convenient.

Serving Calgary and Nearby Areas

The expanded service now covers more areas across Calgary and nearby locations like Airdrie. This allows more car owners to access trusted junk car removal services without delays. The company works with all types of vehicles, including old cars, damaged cars, scrap vehicles, and non-running cars.

By growing its service area, Evan’s Cash For Cars is helping more people turn unwanted vehicles into cash while keeping neighborhoods clean and organised.

Eco-Friendly Car Recycling

Evan’s Cash For Cars also focuses on safe and eco-friendly recycling. After removal, vehicles are taken to proper facilities where usable parts are reused and the remaining metal is recycled. This helps reduce waste and supports a cleaner environment in Calgary.

Responsible car recycling is an important part of the company’s mission. It ensures that old vehicles do not harm the environment and are handled in the right way.

For more information about Evan’s Cash For Cars visit https://www.evanscashforcars.ca/junk-car-removal/

About Evan’s Cash For Cars

Evan’s Cash For Cars is a leading provider of junk car removal, scrap car removal, and cash for cars services in Calgary and Airdrie. The company offers free towing, instant cash payments, and hassle-free service for all types of vehicles.

Contact Information

Evan’s Cash For Cars

Phone: (403) 559-9168

Mail: evanscashforcars@gmail.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/upX16zX9hTvfFrfE7