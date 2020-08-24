HoduSoft announces call center software with auto-dialer for insurance Industries

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading VoIP service provider, announces the introduction of auto dialer software in its contact center software for insurance Industries.

The insurance sector faces a high volume of calls from customers. It uses several insurance agents and customer support executives to explain the details of insurance plans and clear queries of customers. Insurance service providers can effectively handle thousands of clients by HoduSoft auto dialer software.

On the occasion of the launch of auto dialer software for insurance industries, VP of the Ecosmob said, “Our contact center software already has a plethora of advanced features including chat, email, voice, SMS, skill-based routing, video calling, SMS and social media. Introduction of auto dialer software in contact center software has made our software one of the best contact center software for insurance Industries.”

He also added, “The auto dialer software enhances the efficiency and productivity of agents. It assists in customizing the calling process for several requirements of the insurance industry. It makes use of predictive analysis and manages huge call volumes. It increases the productivity of agents by reducing their idle time between the calls. It also detects unanswered calls, and also transfers the call to most suitable agents thus reducing the call drop rate.”

HoduSoft auto dialer software is an outbound software, which helps to dial to the contacts automatically. It also enables users to play a greeting, ask for IVR inputs, and several other features. It saves the time of the agents, reduces the workflow, enhances the sales of the company, and increases the revenue.

Omnichannel contact center software from HoduSoft also comes with WebRTC and social media to enable virtual assistance to customers in the insurance industry. It streamlines the process, meets the requirements of customers from multi-channel, reduces poor call connect rate, increases the productivity of agents and enhances agent response time.

HoduSoft auto dialer software comes with several innovative features, including call recording, IVR, call reporting, and several others.

The user interface is designed in such a way that insurance service providers can easily use the software and take complete use of the auto-dialer software with minimal training. It is most comprehensive and cost-effective on premise call center software for insurance industries.

Insurance service providers interested in implementing contact center software inclusive of auto dialer software can get in touch with HoduSoft.

