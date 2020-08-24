ZealousWeb and Al Mana Come Together For Yet Another Project

Doha, Qatar, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — 2020 has been the year of surprises, quarantine, and unprecedented news. While the business arena has seen a downfall, on an average, a few industries are still surviving at the shore; a still few are rowing through these tough times by creating new alliances. Owing to the latter situation, ZealousWeb is proud to announce their alliance with Al Mana Security Services (ASS).

Founded in mid-2005, ASS is an emerging industry leader in low voltage systems deployment and IT services, with its headquarters in Qatar. The rapidly growing company has an array of valued customers as their most prized possession. By adhering to strict process implementation and strategic planning, ASS commits to deliver products and services of the highest quality. They offer innovative solutions with each project, customer gratification, and prompt technical assistance because of their strategic partnership with multinationals.

The association between ZealousWeb and ASS is a potent way of harnessing the power of the IT field in Qatar. With its headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, ZealousWeb is a progressive IT company providing futuristic digital solutions from conception to fruition in Digital Marketing, Mobile Application, Web Application, and IT Consulting.

“We’ve has the fortune to serve ASS, a prominent Qatar-based industry leader, and we’ve imbibed a great deal of knowledge from the team. Working for such a leading company requires great optimism and a constant communication channel. And since Team ZealousWeb ensures transparency and relationship building in each of its projects, working with ASS has been a fruitful experience.” said the respectful CEO & Founder of ZealousWeb, Kandarp Bhatt.

The long-lasting association between ASS and ZealousWeb has seen a new development. After the latter re-designed ASS’ logo, they went on to redesign the entire website as a part of ASS’ digital transformation journey.

To be associated with such a prestigious group is to deliver impeccable quality at each stage of transformation. Our core values dictate that we maintain deep relationships to understand our client’s demands and produce great quality always.” said the practical COO of ZealousWeb, Keyur Dave.

With the vision of creating a benchmark in the field of IT services, ZealousWeb puts a part of their soul in each of their projects, and that’s probably why the company has received multiple accolades in the IT development and Digital Marketing arena.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb is a leading tech-savvy IT services company that provides a wide spectrum of services from inception to fruition. It is a one-stop destination for Web Development, Mobile Applications, Microsoft Solutions, Digital Marketing, and Consulting. ZealousWeb has its roots wide-spread in over 15 industries and serves clients across 66 countries. It has an impeccable track record, a professional and hard-working team, and flawless core values that promise customer satisfaction. Find out more about ZealousWeb.