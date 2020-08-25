Central Florida Zoo offers onsite, virtual homeschool classes for academic year

Registration is now open for ZOOventure Programs

SANFORD, Fla., 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — As Central Florida students are heading back to the classroom or logging in for virtual learning, many homeschool families are doing the same—and they’re looking for learning experiences to enhance their programs.

The Central Florida Zoo is once again answering the call, building on years of providing homeschool families with a variety of programs to bring the classroom to life. This year, the Zoo is adding to those options with virtual programs.

Registration is now open for the Central Florida Zoo’s ZOOventure Programs. The Zoo offers both onsite and virtual classes for those ages 5 to 8 and 9 to 13, plus onsite family workshops.

Classes are offered monthly from September through May, with topics ranging from animal calls and the food chain to taxonomy and mutations.

“Education is at the very heart of what we do at the Central Florida Zoo,” said Stephanie Williams, the Zoo’s director. “Seeing students make the connection when they see something they read about up close and personal is truly a gift.”

ZOOventure Programs include up-close animal encounters, games, crafts and activities. The virtual versions of the programs will include materials typically found at home, and a list will be provided one week in advance.

Virtual classes are $10 per child for annual pass holders and $12 per child for non-pass holders. Onsite classes are $15 per child for annual pass holders and $18 per child for non-pass holders. Family workshops are $20 per family for annual pass holders and $25 per family for non-pass holders.

Classes are limited in size, and onsite classes will include other social distancing and safety measures. Registration is required at least one week in advance.

To view the entire schedule, class topics and more, visit https://www.centralfloridazoo.org/education/children-adult-programs/homeschool/.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.

