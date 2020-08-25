100K. Productions releases new album ‘PHENOM’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of R&B, hip-hop, soul and trap music known as 100K. Productions have released their latest official album, “PHENOM.” The album contains 15 original 100K. Productions tracks for an approximate total listening time of an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the 100K. Productions record label. Aggressive, creative, gritty and true, “PHENOM” showcases 100K. Productions as one of the most intriguing rap studios of the year so far and promises that they have plenty more where that came from.

Asked to cite some main artistic influences, 100K. Productions writes that their “Influences are life’s experiences. Pain, love, life, death, and all things between. Influenced by environment and atmosphere, by the culture…” 100K. Productions’s sound takes elements from each of these and adds their own characteristic urban poetry for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on infectious melodies, rock-solid beats, and a strong hook for every track, “PHENOM” by 100K. Productions has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “PHENOM,” 100K. Productions writes, “PHENOM serenades listeners with nostalgic vibes while covering infatuation, insecurity, curiosity, hope, time, confidence, and triumph. Anybody can put this on in the car with their partner and let the music do the talking.”

It’s more than that, though. PHENOM has plenty of texture and scope. For fans of the sound, it’s got several tracks for you no matter where you’re at.

“At times, It’s a heartfelt panty dropper,” writes 100K. “Other times it’s a complete psychedelic trip, all underneath banging-ass drums, deep melodic bass lines with zero 808s.”

Additionally, the album has been orchestrated with the intent to show what 100K. Productions is up to in 2020.

“PHENOM offers both insight and questions on our craft and the direction it’s aimed in,” writes the studio. “It embodies new methods of music production, techniques, ideas and innovation while at the same time paying respect to what came before via precise execution of some earlier techniques and details. PHENOM intends to push our culture and craft forward and empower creatives to create and to somehow be sustained in doing so.”

