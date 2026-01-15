BFC Publications Presents Confession of a Covert Narcissist by Jasleen Kaur Kalsi

Lucknow, India, 2026-01-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications announces the release of Confession of a Covert Narcissist by Jasleen Kaur Kalsi, a bold and unsettling narrative that peels back the layers of love, control, and emotional abuse to expose the hidden truth of covert narcissism. This powerful book confronts a difficult question: what happens when the person who claims to love you is also the one who causes the deepest wounds?

Told entirely from the perspective of the abuser, the story unfolds as a raw and emotionally charged confession. The narrator is a man who loved his wife deeply, yet hurt her even more through silent control, manipulation, betrayal, lies, and empty promises. With striking honesty, he reveals how his covert narcissism slowly destroyed his marriage and the woman who once trusted him completely.

The book explores the inner world of guilt, denial, and self-deception, showing how emotional abuse often hides behind charm, vulnerability, and false remorse. As the marriage unravels, the wife does not retaliate with anger or confrontation. Instead, she chooses herself. Her withdrawal and silence become her strength — and his greatest reckoning. What he loses is not just his marriage, but the illusion he held about himself.

Confession of a Covert Narcissist is not a love story. It is a stark confession — an unflinching exploration of power, pain, accountability, and the truths we often hide, even from ourselves. By giving voice to the perpetrator’s perspective, the book forces readers to confront uncomfortable realities about emotional abuse and its lasting impact.

This book will resonate with readers interested in psychological fiction, emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and self-awareness. It also offers insight for those seeking to understand narcissistic behavior beyond its surface traits.

Confession of a Covert Narcissist is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.