George Yanni Karamanlis releases new EP album ‘My Music Garden’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of European and Mediterranean music known as George Yanni Karamanlis has released his latest official EP album, “My Music Garden.” The EP album contains 10 original George Yanni Karamanlis tracks for an approximate total listening time of 45 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Lively, exotic, and bringing the unmistakable Greek sound to locales around the world, “My Music Garden” showcases George Yanni Karamanlis as a true ambassador of the sound and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

In addition to the considerable skills of Karamanlis, himself, “My Music Garden” also features the talents of Thanos Gkiouletzis (violin), Stavros Pazarentzis (clarinet, winds), Kostas Matsigos (guitar), Dimitris Keramidakis (piano), Dina Sarantzi (cello), Kostas Vavalas (bassoon), Cosmas Papadopoulos (clarinet), Jim Kehagias (guitar), Thanos Gkiouletzis (orchestration, “Sahara”), and especially Jim Kehagias (orchestration, mastering, artist management).

The ancient city of Thessaloniki’s George Yanni Karamanlis cites as main artistic influences Manos Hatzidakis, classical music, and the regional sounds from Greece and the Middle East. George Yanni Karamanlis’s own style on “My Music Garden” takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on genuine tones, traditional phrasing, and danceable rhythms, “My Music Garden” by George Yanni Karamanlis has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe his impetus in creating “My Music Garden,” George Yanni Karamanlis writes simply, “Listening to all the music which has been collecting in my mind over my entire life since I was a kid until the present day.”

“My Music Garden” by George Yanni Karamanlis is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, Mediterranean music fans.

