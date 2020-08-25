Uni-Prep Offers Guidelines for Entry Requirements to TEFL Certificate Course

San Diego, CA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — If you’ve always dreamed of moving to an exotic location and helping the locals learn how to speak English, you might be surprised to find that TEFL program can help you do just that. However, before you apply for a program, it’s a good idea to know whether or not you’re qualified. Uni-Prep offers you guidelines and criteria to determine entry requirements to the TEFL Certificate Course. It is helpful to know whether this career is actually right for you.

For the vast majority of TEFL courses, you won’t need to have your bachelor’s degree to take the course. However, some countries and employers will not hire you without a degree.

Entry requirements for online TEFL courses

What you DON’T need:

A bachelor’s degree

A teaching license or credential

What you DO need:

Proficient/fluent-level English skills

Tuition fee

Be at least 18 years of age

Meet minimum educational requirements of a high school diploma/GED (or equivalent)

Interview with a TEFL course advisor over the phone

Non-native speakers may also be asked to submit a one-page statement and/or an English language proficiency test such as an IELTS score.

If you opt to take your TEFL course abroad rather than at home or online, then you would obviously be required to be present for your classes.

You will find many authentic reviews by happy and satisfied candidates taking TEFL certification at the Uni-Prep Institute. Review by Elissa G., on September 10, 2016 says, “I loved the practical examples that this course gave. It really helped me understand the best way to apply each method in the classroom. The course gave me more confidence in my ability to teach a new language/culture and inspired me to keep learning about linguistics and teaching.”

TEFL certified teachers have a fruitful long term career. The UNI-Prep Institute offers you the opportunity to turn your career into a passionate lifetime affair.

