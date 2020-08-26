Nitrous Oxide Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2025

26th Aug 2020 – The global Nitrous Oxide Market witnessed market value of USD 805.1 million in 2016 owing to rise in demand from several industries such as electronics, automotive, food & beverages and medical. Nitrous oxide is used as an efficiency enhancer and further injected to boost gas engines. In addition, nitrous oxide is also used in dental treatments for analgesic purpose. However, stringent government regulations coupled with strict norms by food & drug administration are likely to restrict the market growth in the near future. Overall, the nitrous oxide market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% in the near future.

Nitrous oxide is produced commercially by heating ammonium nitrate to a higher temperature. A channel with washers and scrubbers subsequently eliminate water vapor with high oxides of ammonia, nitrogen and nitric acid, and the other impurities. Nitrous oxide is normally stored below its acute temperature and exists in liquid and vapor phases. Unlike cylinders comprising pressurized gas, the cylinder pressure remains constant until all the liquid nitrous oxide vaporizes.

A minor change in pressure might occur during the emission of nitrous oxide and ice may form on the exterior of cylinders due to constant cooling upon nitrous oxide’s latent heat vaporization. A pipeline is enabled for supply of nitrous oxide and achieved via a large central repository of cylinders comprising reserve storage. In clinical application, nitrous oxide is used as general anesthesia, for obstetrics, and pain management. Therefore, on a commercial scale nitrous oxide has played a pivotal role in anesthesia. At present, no alternative exists for using nitrous oxide for clinical and medical applications.

The key players in the nitrous oxide market include Praxair Technology, Inc.; Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd.; The Linde Group; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.; SOL Spa; Merck KGaA; Air Liquide; Airgas, Inc.; and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. are some of the key players engaged in extensive R&D and production of nitrous oxide. Moreover, Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd., SS Gas Lab Asia, KVK Corporation.

Nitrous Oxide Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

