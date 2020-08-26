Masonry Cosmetics announces the release of over 300 case studies and the launch of GoldStandardStaining.com

South Bend, Indiana, USA, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — In the winter of 2013, Masonry Cosmetics began a mission. Don Foster, Vice President of Masonry Cosmetics, started a project to help customers classify masonry staining companies based on the long-term performance of their products. Knowing architectural firms and engineers would appreciate this information that would help them find staining companies to solicit bids from, he began the process of distinguishing between companies that could or could not identify long-lasting jobs, ones that “stood the test of time.”

Masonry Cosmetics began the search. They identified three other major stain companies in the same territory, the Midwest United States; Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania specifically. These companies had been put in the same specifications as Masonry Cosmetics by architects. Reaching out to each company, all of whom claimed to have long-lasting products and a lengthy history, they asked if they could provide any of the following: two jobs twenty years or older, five jobs fifteen years or older, and five jobs ten years or older. None would identify a single long-lasting job. One firm cited concerns about methodology, another claimed to fear antitrust litigation, and the third simply did not respond.

However, Foster would not give up so easily.

Developing a list of jobs from these firms garnered from their websites, from magazine articles, and from their YouTube videos, Foster reasoned the jobs a company chose to showcase on their own volition and use in advertisements and publications would constitute a fine resumé of its best work. Assembling a team together, Foster sent them out to have a second look at these sites. Masonry Cosmetics could not find a single job that lasted the test of time that was applied to brick, for even ten years. Foster found that even jobs that were four to six years old often showed signs of deterioration. While these firms might have a lengthy history, they are unable to substantiate their claims of their stains lasting many years with any evidence that either they have provided, or that Masonry Cosmetics is able to uncover.

This project would be the inspiration for what was to come in 2019.

In 2019, Don Foster began to assemble examples of Masonry Cosmetics’ work into case studies. Endless nights were spent going through photographs of projects taken all the way back in the early 1990s, assembling information, pictures of projects before, during and after completion, and getting in contact with the location’s owners. Then, he and his team traveled. They traveled across the United States with one mission: to prove that Masonry Cosmetics doesn’t belong in the same category as it’s competitors, taking thousands upon thousands of photos of buildings they completed jobs on decades before.

They found, as they predicted, the stain that had been applied had not only not faded, cracked, chipped or otherwise been compromised or hurt the wall it had been applied to- it looked identical to when it had been stained, case after case, the results were the same. Masonry Cosmetics stain can stand the test of time in ways others stains simply couldn’t even compare to. The proof was in the pictures… and now you can see the pictures for yourself.

Masonry Cosmetics is proud to announce the release of its website, GoldStandardStaining.com, where you can go and view the evidence for yourself. There, you’ll find over three-hundred completed case studies with more to come of jobs sorted by age and put into rankings: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. These jobs can go as far back as the 1980s, some staining jobs done by Masonry Cosmetics co-founder Rick Conner using the Proprietary Proven Masonry Stain, before Masonry Cosmetics itself was created. The entire history of Masonry Cosmetics has been laid out, and it’s there for all to appreciate and enjoy.

You can find the over three-hundred case studies at https://www.goldstandardstaining.com/.

About Masonry Cosmetics:

Masonry Cosmetics is a masonry staining company founded by Rick Conner and Don Foster, two veterans of the brick industry. Armed with a proprietary masonry staining technology, Masonry Cosmetics is changing how the color of brick is altered. Offering in-house staining services, Do-It-Yourself kits, and contractor training, Masonry Cosmetics has since gone international with its staining products.

Media contact:

Don Foster

Masonry Cosmetics, Inc.

1625 Miami Street

South Bend, IN. 46613

1-888-698-8705

brickmen@gmail.com