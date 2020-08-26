Software-Defined Anything Market top competitors within the market framework

MarketsandMarkets expects the global Software-Defined Anything Market size to grow from USD 51.7 billion to USD 160.8 billion at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. The Software-Defined Anything Market refers to an architectural framework wherein all components of enterprise’s and service provider’s network and data center, such as compute, network, and storage, are virtualized to orchestrate network management, improve network agility, and lower operational cost. In a nutshell, the control plane (software) is abstracted from the data plane (hardware) that enables network administrators to manage the entire enterprise as well as data center infrastructure from a single software console.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Under the SDX type segment, the SD-WAN segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the growing need for simplification of the network traffic management, organizations are widely adopting SD-WAN solutions that help in decoupling the data and control plane and providing centralized management to the network administrators. Along with this, digital transformation and increasing network traffic, and the emergence of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications are expected to fuel the growth of SD-WAN solutions’ adoption.

Service providers to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In the SDx market by end user, service providers are expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing trend of the adoption of SDx solutions among telecom and cloud service providers. SDx solutions offer the capabilities that have boosted the overall network capacity potential by delivering flexibility in bandwidth and virtualization capabilities (of software, networking, and storage).

Cisco (US) has its presence in over 100 countries, catering to a wide customer base in the regions of the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC). In 2018, the company’s total R&D spending accounted for USD 6.33 billion. This spending on R&D has inevitably helped Cisco remain a distinguished player in the Software-Defined Anything market. The company focuses on adopting inorganic growth strategies. For instance, it acquired Viptela, a network virtualization company, for USD 610 million. This acquisition helped Cisco integrate Cisco’s Integrated Services Routers/ Aggregation Services Routers (ISR/ASR) with Viptela’s Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technologies to create Cisco’s new SD-WAN, the combination of a robust product. It was a simple network model, which customers can operationalize easily. Cisco also acquired Springpath, one of the leaders in hyper-convergence software, in September 2017. This acquisition enabled Cisco to continue to deliver next-generation data center innovation to its customers.

HPE (US) is one of the biggest players focusing on the emerging concept of Software-Defined Networking (SDN), SD-WAN, , and Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC). The company has made over 50,000 SDS deployments across the globe and is working toward expanding its reach to be one of the leaders in the SDX market. The company focuses more on product launches and developments, which would enable it to expand its product portfolio of SDx. For instance, in 2019, the company made a substantial contribution to its R&D activities by investing approximately USD 1.7 billion. Furthermore, HPE is focused on inorganic growth strategies to compete and maintain a leading position in the SDx market. For instance, in May 2018, HPE acquired Plexxi, to deliver hyper-converged and composable solutions with a next-generation data network fabric to its customers.

