Next Generation OSS And BSS Market: The Backbone of Modern Telecom

The telecom industry is moving through a decisive transformation phase where traditional systems can no longer support the scale, speed, and complexity of digital services. Operators are under constant pressure to launch offerings faster, monetize 5G investments, and deliver seamless customer experiences. This is where OSS BSS solutions are evolving from backend support tools into strategic enablers of growth.

The global next generation OSS and BSS market is anticipated to reach USD 132.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth reflects a clear industry shift toward platforms that are not only scalable but also intelligent and adaptive. Telecommunication companies constantly require real-time billing and revenue management, which is possible by deploying advanced OSS BSS platforms designed for dynamic service environments.

Unlike legacy stacks, modern OSS BSS platforms integrate network operations, customer management, and monetization into a unified ecosystem. This convergence is becoming essential as services such as 5G slicing, IoT connectivity, and digital marketplaces demand real-time orchestration across multiple layers.

Industry Trends Shaping Next Generation OSS and BSS

One of the most defining trends is the rise of AI-driven automation. Operators are embedding artificial intelligence into OSS BSS solutions to enable predictive maintenance, automated provisioning, and intelligent customer interactions. This shift is reducing operational overhead while improving service reliability.

Cloud-native transformation is another major driver. Telecom providers are increasingly migrating to microservices-based architectures hosted on public and hybrid clouds. This allows OSS BSS platforms to scale on demand, accelerate deployment cycles, and reduce dependency on rigid infrastructure.

Open digital architecture is also gaining traction. With API-first designs, telecom ecosystems are becoming more composable, allowing operators to integrate third-party services and rapidly innovate. This flexibility is critical for building new revenue streams through partnerships and platform-based business models.

Real-time capabilities are no longer optional. From instant billing to live network analytics, operators need systems that process data continuously. Modern OSS BSS solutions are built to handle high-volume, low-latency transactions, ensuring that both operational efficiency and customer experience remain uncompromised.

Another important trend is the convergence of OSS and BSS into a single cohesive layer. This eliminates silos between network operations and business processes, enabling a seamless flow from service design to delivery and billing. As a result, operators gain better visibility and control over the entire service lifecycle.

Competitive Landscape and Innovation Momentum

The evolution of next generation OSS and BSS is being driven by a mix of global technology providers and specialized solution vendors. These companies are investing heavily in AI, cloud, and automation capabilities to stay competitive.

Key players include:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Capgemini

Accenture

Amdocs

Oracle

IBM

CSG Systems, Inc.

Sigma Software

CHR Solutions

Recent developments highlight how innovation is accelerating across the ecosystem. In August 2024, Amdocs partnered with PLDT to deploy a next-generation OSS platform on the public cloud. The initiative focuses on automating and modernizing network operations while integrating customer service capabilities to enhance user experience. This reflects a broader trend of telecom operators consolidating systems to improve agility and responsiveness.

In July 2024, CHR Solutions introduced the Omnia360e OSS/BSS platform, designed with open architecture and API-driven integration. The platform includes AI-enabled insights and automation features, along with customizable e-commerce tools such as self-service capabilities. This development underlines the growing importance of personalization and operational intelligence in OSS BSS platforms.

What This Means for Telecom Operators

The transition to next generation OSS and BSS is no longer a long-term strategy; it is an immediate necessity. Operators that continue to rely on fragmented legacy systems risk falling behind in a market defined by speed, flexibility, and customer-centricity.

Modern OSS BSS solutions provide a foundation for:

Faster service innovation and rollout

Real-time revenue assurance and billing accuracy

Improved customer engagement through digital channels

Reduced operational complexity through automation

As telecom networks expand beyond traditional boundaries into cloud, edge, and satellite domains, OSS BSS platforms will play a central role in orchestrating these environments. The ability to unify operations, monetize services efficiently, and adapt to evolving demands will ultimately determine competitive success.

The next phase of growth in telecom will not just be driven by connectivity, but by how intelligently that connectivity is managed and monetized.