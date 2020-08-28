Tessier’s, Inc. Provides Specialty Fabrication Services to Midwest Customers

Mitchell, SD, United States, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Tessier’s, Inc. is a mechanical contractor and specialty fabrication company. With locations in Mitchell, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, SD, Tessier’s is equipped to provide fabrication services to customers throughout the Midwest. Since its inception in 1919, the company has been expanding their fabrication capabilities and services. Tessier’s has over 100 years of experience in providing sheet metal, HVAC ductwork and specialty fabrication services.

The Tessier’s team is capable of providing a comprehensive range of fabrication services from sheet metal to millwright work, to custom fabrication and HVAC ductwork. They have created custom metal products for industrial, commercial, manufacturing, entertainment and educational applications. The staff at Tessier’s includes skilled fabricators, certified welders and millwrights. Their team has many certifications including AWS, GMAW, SAW, OSHA 10 and OSHA 30, as well as confined space and onsite welding.

What sets Tessier’s apart is its ability to create a wide range of metal products. Some of their custom fabricated products include railings, stairs, architectural metals, silos, hoppers, storage tanks, food grade stainless steel, custom countertops, custom flashing, curbs, gutters and downspouts, ductwork and much more.

For more information about Tessiers’ specialty fabrication services, visit https://www.tessiersinc.com/specialty-fabrication.php.