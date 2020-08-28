Bunny Bash announces the release of Virtual Greeting Cards

Bangalore, Karnataka, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bunny Bash is proud to announce the launch of Virtual personalized Greeting cards, Digital e-cards which are customized as per the customer that will help as a last-minute personalized gift for your loved ones.

The product comes to handy when you don’t have time to wait or choose something that would take time to get delivered. It saves your money and time, yet is as special as any other gift as it will be personalized as per your preference. While physical cards take time to deliver, virtual greeting cards can be sent via emails, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Bunny Bash believes that virtual greeting cards can be the new replacement for physical cards in a digital platform which could be a great initiative towards building a smooth digital platform for personalized cards.

These personalized e-cards will be available on the website for a price of Rs.199/- each. Customers can add names and special message to their virtual greeting cards and receive it the same day via Email or WhatsApp.

About Bunny Bash:

Bunny Bash sells online personalized props and gifts, birthday and baby shower decoration at home, and birthday surprise home delivery at Bangalore, and Mumbai.