Clearwater Community Volunteers Assist M.O.M.’s in Need

Clearwater, FL, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — On August 22 the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) gathered over 100 items for Mothers of Minors, Inc.’s (M.O.M.) “Showers of Love” baby care supply drive. The baby care supply drive is done each year to accomplish M.O.M.’s mission of providing essentials for low-income families with an emphasis on single parent homes.

“In times like these it can be difficult to care for our children, especially if the basic necessities are not available,” said Andrea Clark, Founder of Mothers of Minors. “With the help of other nonprofits like the CCV in our community, we can reach our goal of assisting over 250 families at our 2020 Annual ‘Showers of Love’ giveaway.”

Each year Mothers of Minors strives to serve more and more families. In 2019, they helped to provide shelter and financial assistance to 150 families or single mothers.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “We’re pleased to partner with a group like M.O.M. whose purpose it is to nurture and care for young mothers and children. As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘The arts and skills of woman, the inspiration and creation of which she is capable and which, here and there in isolated places in our culture, she still manages to effect… are her beauty, just as she is the beauty of mankind.’”

To support M.O.M., individuals can donate items such as diaper Bags, baby wipes, car seats and blankets by mailing the items to PO Box 4398, Clearwater, FL 33758 or by calling Mothers of Minors directly at (727) 533-5719.

To learn more about the Clearwater Community Volunteers please visit www.ccvfl.org or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. CCV provides its services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by uniting nonprofits towards the common goal of improving the community.