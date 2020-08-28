Managed File Transfer Market Demand, Growth and Business Outlook 2020

As per report “Managed File Transfer Market by Solution (Application-Centric Managed File Transfer, People-Centric Managed File Transfer, and Ad-Hoc Managed File Transfer), Service, Deployment, Region, Organization Size, Vertical – Global Forecast to 2020”, the managed file transfer market size is estimated to grow from USD 939.5 Million in 2015 to USD 1,524.2 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/managed-file-transfer-market-124596373.html

The growing need for data security & governance and performance improvements & cost efficiency are the major factors driving the growth of the managed file transfer market. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by opportunities such as cloud-based managed file transfer solutions and the rising trend of application integration.

Cloud-based managed file transfer solutions are expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

Cloud-based managed file transfer solutions offer various benefits of scalability and cut down the maintenance costs. Cloud-based managed file transfer solutions are gaining traction among small and medium businesses as they face the challenge of affordability of the infrastructure required for an on-premises implementation. Managed file transfer solutions have elaborate integration requirements and integrating application-centric managed file transfer solutions can be challenging, hence on-premise solutions are experiencing a gradual growth.

North America is spending hugely on managed file transfer solutions to improve the business processes and B2B integration

The geographic analysis of the managed file transfer market mainly delves into the division of end user and deployment types across the five major regional segments, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the five major regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Latin America. The major vendors in the managed file transfer market include IBM, GlobalSCAPE, Axway, Attunity, Ipswitch, OpenText Corporation, Coviant Software Corporation, Accellion, JSCAPE, and Saison Information System, Co., Ltd.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the managed file transfer market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations and recent developments associated with the managed file transfer market. It also provides insights into the current and future revenues of the market from 2015 to 2020, and an understanding of market drivers, current and upcoming trends, and competitive landscape.