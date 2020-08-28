BEST CMMS Software Market 2020 – Latest Study Released By 360quadrants

CMMS software also known as the Computerized Maintenance Management System manages maintenance efficiently at an affordable cost. It maintains the computerized database of data regarding all maintenance operations of the company. It ensures that equipment downtime is reduced and helps significantly increase productivity. CMMS helps in managing work orders, planning preventive maintenance, monitoring assets, managing labor, and tracking inventory.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best CMMS Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions for their businesses. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the CMMS Software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis which helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF CMMS SOFTWARE COMPANIES

360Quadrants evaluated over 30 companies offering CMMS Software, out of which, the top 14 companies were categorized and placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

UpKeep, Hippo CMMS, Asset Essentials, and eMaint CMMS have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and robust market presence and business strategies.

Oz. and PMC have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and innovative business strategies which help them in growing consistently.

Fixit, MP, Hector, Amethyst, Fidelity, and ePAC have been identified as emerging companies as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies.

MaintainX and Limble CMMS have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have innovative portfolios of solutions and services.

360QUADRANT COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Best Companies in CMMS Software have been rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors. An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint. Approximately 80+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the best CMMS Software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weightage is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



