Be Media Hires Advertising Trailblazer to Lead Client Services Team

Perth, Australia, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Be Media has hired David Burger to the team as Head of Client Services.

Based in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, Be Media is a full-service growth marketing agency with a focus on driving fast, scalable business growth and client return.

David joins Be Media from WPP, as deputy Managing Director of Geometry in Japan. David lead a team of 120 staff members, and led the Red Bull advertising account.

David brings a wide range of experience and global talent from working across Japan, Germany, United Arab Emirates and South Africa as a Global Business Director for Ogilvy.

On his appointment to Be Media, CEO Jordan Fogarty said “We are very excited to welcome David to the agency, his global experience and depth of industry knowledge is a major bonus to our client services team and agency.

We are so focused on growing the depth and experience of our team as we scale our 3 offices, and David’s passion and focus on driving campaign excellence really aligns with our direction and achieving our client’s growth goals.

Be Media established their Sydney office in late 2016, and their Melbourne office in early 2019 following a growing eastern states client base, thanks to their focus on client success and return.

Be Media has grown rapidly in the recent years, with a focus on combining digital strategy, execution and technology to achieve a much deeper level of performance and results for clients.

“There are thousands of businesses out there offering just tactics, we are focused on developing the right strategy to achieve the growth, and then using the appropriate tactics, technology and methods to get there” commented Jordan Fogarty.