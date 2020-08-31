Future Electronics to Hold AI and Machine Learning Live Session at 2020 EETech Industry Tech Days

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, will be hosting a live session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning at the largest ever virtual trade show and conference for electrical engineers set to take place August 31st to September 4th, 2020.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Embedded Systems at the Edge

September 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. EDT

Speaker: JP Marcelino, Regional Sales Manager, FIS Specialist Team

There is a growing trend to bring AI and Machine Learning to the edge. The performance of today’s edge devices has allowed many suppliers to implement machine learning solutions without having to send data back and forth into the cloud. In this webinar, Power Integrations will go through some basics of AI and Machine Learning, as well as what solutions various suppliers have put together to allow users to start implementing their own Machine Learning solutions.

Register for the event: https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/tech-days/summer-2020/future-electronics/webinars/ai-and-machine-learning-in-embedded-systems-at-the-edge/

About the 2020 Industry Tech Days Event

The ‘Industry Tech Days’ event will provide live interactions through which community members have the opportunity to learn about new services and products with real-time access to engineers and experts throughout.

The five-day event will transform the community-driven website All About Circuits into a digital expo floor, allowing attendees the opportunity to step into the traditional trade show environment from the comfort of their own home.

The event will feature 30 plus live sessions, spanning hundreds of topics across 15 premium event tracks which include cybersecurity, IoT Connectivity, Embedded Systems, and Test & Measure Innovations. The virtual platform will also offer participants the opportunity to participate in fireside chats, panel discussions, and specific product training courses.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

