New Book by Christopher Overlfelt: Kansas City

Posted on 2020-08-31 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

New York City, NY, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Christopher Aslan Overfelt Kansas City hitting stores everywhere on August 11th, 2020.

In the collection of short stories, Kansas City, all stories take place in, around, and through Kansas City, Missouri, exploring the dynamics of poverty, racism, and American imperialism through the lens of magical realism. In the first story, the reader is introduced to Kansas City through Prospero’s Bookstore, in which the maxim, “the best use of magic is for the subversion of illegitimate authority” is established. From here, and throughout each story, the interaction of magic and illegitimate authority takes place.

Christopher Aslan Overfelt lives and works on the empty plains of Kansas. In the summertime, he grows cucumbers and in the winters he takes attendance at the local high school.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!