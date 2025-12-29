Autonomous Vehicle Market 2030: Safety and Efficiency on Wheels

The global autonomous vehicle market was valued at USD 68.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 214.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2030. This strong growth is primarily driven by rising customer demand for advanced technologies, increasing emphasis on road safety, enhanced vehicle connectivity, and rapid progress in artificial intelligence and sensor technologies.

These technological advancements improve vehicle safety, reliability, and performance, while also broadening the range of autonomous vehicle applications. Autonomous solutions are increasingly being deployed across sectors such as logistics, transportation, ride-sharing, and delivery services. In addition, improved cost efficiency resulting from technological innovation is making autonomous systems more attractive to businesses seeking competitive and scalable mobility solutions.

Industries adopting self-driving technologies demonstrate a growing readiness to integrate advanced innovations into their operations. As organizations experience higher efficiency, lower operational costs, and improved safety outcomes, investment and adoption of autonomous vehicle technology continue to accelerate across multiple sectors. A notable development in this space is Hyundai Motor Group’s launch of “Pleos,” a new mobility software brand and platform aimed at advancing software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Introduced at the Pleos 25 developer conference in Seoul, Pleos combines vehicle operating systems, cloud infrastructure, autonomous driving capabilities, and fleet management solutions to enhance connected mobility experiences. Hyundai Motor Group also announced plans to introduce Level 2+ autonomous driving by 2027 and unveiled the Next Urban Mobility Alliance (NUMA) to promote public–private collaboration for smart, cloud-based urban mobility solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Outlook: North America led the global autonomous vehicle market in 2024, accounting for over 37.1% of the total market share. The region’s advanced infrastructure, particularly in technology hubs such as Silicon Valley, California, supports large-scale testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles. Strong consumer openness to new technologies and favorable regulatory and innovation ecosystems further support market growth in this region.

The passenger vehicle segment dominated the market in 2024, contributing 69% of global revenue. Increasing consumer demand for safer, more convenient, and efficient transportation has fueled interest in autonomous passenger vehicles. Continuous improvements in sensors, artificial intelligence, and vehicle connectivity have enhanced the feasibility and reliability of these vehicles, boosting consumer confidence and adoption. By Application: The transportation segment held the largest revenue share at 85.6% in 2024, driven by its substantial potential for operational efficiency and innovation. Autonomous vehicles are transforming the movement of people and goods by improving safety, optimizing logistics, and reducing costs. Industries such as logistics, shipping, and ride-sharing are increasingly adopting autonomous technologies to meet rising demand for reliable and efficient transportation solutions.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 68.09 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 214.32 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 19.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The autonomous vehicle market is highly competitive, with a limited number of global players holding significant market shares. Companies are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and pilot projects to strengthen their market presence. For example, in May 2024, Renault Group partnered with WeRide to trial electric and autonomous shuttles for access to the Roland-Garros stadium, demonstrating the readiness of autonomous public transport technologies.

Tesla, Inc.: Tesla is a leading electric vehicle and clean energy company with strong capabilities in autonomous driving technology. Its vehicles feature advanced driver-assistance systems supported by the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, offering functions such as automated lane changes, traffic-aware cruise control, and urban navigation. Tesla continuously enhances its autonomous features through over-the-air software updates and equips its vehicles with hardware designed for future autonomy, supported by a global Supercharger network.

Zoox (Amazon subsidiary): Zoox focuses on fully autonomous, purpose-built electric vehicles for ride-hailing services. Its bi-directional vehicles are designed without steering wheels or manual controls and target Level 5 autonomy, requiring no human intervention. Zoox utilizes advanced lidar, radar, and camera systems combined with powerful onboard computing to navigate complex urban environments. The company operates test fleets in cities including San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle and is among the few authorized to test driverless vehicles without safety drivers in California.

Key Players

AUDI AG.

Ford Motor Company

Mercedes-Benz Group

Nuro, Inc.

Pony.ai

Tesla

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Volkswagen Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox, Inc.

Conclusion

The autonomous vehicle market is poised for substantial growth, supported by rapid technological advancements, increasing consumer acceptance, and expanding applications across transportation and logistics sectors. With a projected market size of USD 214.32 billion by 2030 and a strong CAGR of 19.9%, autonomous mobility is transitioning from experimental deployment to large-scale commercialization. Continued investments by leading companies, supportive infrastructure development, and advancements in AI and connectivity will play a crucial role in shaping the future of autonomous transportation, making it safer, more efficient, and increasingly integral to global mobility systems.