Connected Agriculture Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2023 | MarketsandMarkets

According to a research report "Connected Agriculture Market by Component (Solution, Platforms, and Services), Application (Pre-Production Planning and Management, In-Production Planning and Management, and Post-Production Planning and Management), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The connected agriculture market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2018 to USD 4.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Need to increase farm yield and reduce labor cost, and rising government initiatives for modernizing the agriculture industry are some of the major factors driving the growth of the connected agriculture market globally.

North America is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the highest share of the market in 2018. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. Majority of farmers or growers in the region have deployed connected agriculture solutions to improve their farming operations. Moreover, the North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering connected agriculture solutions and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Market Players

Major vendors offering connected agriculture solutions, platforms, and services across the globe include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), Deere & Company (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Iteris (US), Trimble (US), SMAG (France), Ag Leader Technology (US), Decisive Farming (Canada), Gamaya (Switzerland), and SatSure (UK).

IBM is one of the leading players, offering solutions for supporting the growing need to leverage big data and cognitive capabilities for making informed decisions in farming. The company offers Watson Decision Platform to its global clientele for leveraging the benefits of connected agriculture. The solutions help customers analyze real-time data, improve the yield, and minimize risks. IBM has built a strong brand value in the technology space, catering to its clientele across different industries. The company’s inorganic growth strategy is aimed at having a competitive advantage in the highly competitive technology marketspace.

Microsoft is another leader offering connected agriculture platforms, solutions, and services. The company is recognized for its diversified product and service offerings. The digital agriculture services offered by Microsoft help farmers or growers improve productivity and address sustainability issues. The company develops unique solutions to solve farmers’ problems using low-cost sensors, drones, and machine learning algorithms. Microsoft has witnessed substantial inorganic growth in the intelligent connected segment with the acquisitions of emerging AI companies, such as Genee (US) and SwiftKey (UK). The company has also adopted partnerships and collaborations as its key growth strategy to grow in the connected agriculture market.

